Patna, November 5: A boat capsizing incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday from Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The tragic accident had claimed the life of at least one person, by the time preliminary reports had emerged. 20 others who were aboard the ill-fated ship were missing. A rescue operation was underway.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Gopalganj police station limits. A group of 100 farmers and labourers in the region had boarded a boat to commute to the other side of river Ganga bank, where the corn fields are located.

Bihar: Several people missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur earlier today. There were over 100 people on board the boat, rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/2pre5AtBwW — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Midway into the river, the boat overturned. The locals who were near the river bank succeeded in bringing out 30 passengers alive. A woman commuter's body was also retrieved from the water, reported Hindustan.

A local team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leading the rescue operation, along with civic workers, police officials and locals. Senior administration officials also rushed to the site to monitor the rescue efforts. Those who were safely rescued were sent to the Gopalganj healthcare centre as a precautionary measure.

