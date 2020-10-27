Chennai, October 27: A group of Indian fishermen were attacked allegedly by Sri Lankan navy personnel, multiple reports said on Tuesday. The Indian fishermen were pelted with stones and bottles for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lanka's territorial waters, according to the reports. One fisherman from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, identified as Suresh, was injured in the alleged attack. Sri Lankan Fishing Boat with Six Crew Held in Indian Waters: Coast Guard.

Stones were allegedly thrown and their nets were torn allegedly by Sri Lankan navy personnel. The fishermen, however, have denied crossing the maritime border between India and Sri Lanka. No formal complaint has been lodged, authorities told NDTV, adding that they were investigating the incident. No statement was issued either by Sri Lank navy or India's Ministry of External Affairs. Indian Coast Guard Ship Rescues 6 Sri Lankan Fishermen Again, Second Time This Month.

Around 600 fishermen had gone fishing on Monday between Dhanushkodi and Katchatheevu islands, India Today reported. Last week, Indian Coast Guards apprehended one Sri Lankan fishing boat with 6 crew, who were illegally fishing in Indian waters.

