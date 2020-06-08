Bois Locker Room Case: Delhi Police File Another FIR After Girl Who Exposed Outrageous Chats Receives Threats on Social Media

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 8: Delhi Police on Monday registered another FIR in the Bois Locker Room case. The FIR was filed on a complaint of the girl who exposed the outrageous chats of the group, reported India Today. The cyber cell of the Delhi police filed the FIR. The girl in her complaint said that she was receiving threats on social media after abusive chats glorifying "gang-raping girls". Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group: A Timeline From Gang-Rape Allegations on Snapchat to Probe Indicating Fake Profile Created by Teen Girl.

The first FIR in the case was registered by the Delhi Police cyber cell on May 4 under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information and Technology Act, 2008. The police swung into the action after the entire matter surfaced in media. Delhi police arrested the administrator of the Instagram chat group, Bois Locker Room on May 6. The police also interrogated other members of the group. The boys of the group are aged between 17-19 years. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

Most girls whose pictures were shared in the group are underage. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued notice to Instagram and Delhi police. The screenshot attached by the girl shows a boy convincing the others to gang rape a girl. The Delhi High Court had also asked the police to complete the investigation expeditiously into the "Bois Locker Room" matter.