A British Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The aircraft had taken off from the Royal Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales, stationed about 100 nautical miles off India’s coast, for a routine training flight. After completing the mission, rough sea conditions prevented the pilot from landing back on the warship. With fuel levels critically low, the pilot received emergency clearance from India’s Defence Ministry to land at the nearby civilian airport. The jet awaits inspection before departure. Punjab: IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Pathankot in Nangalpur, Video Surfaces.

British F-35 Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Thiruvananthapuram

BREAKING ⚠️ A @RoyalNavy F-35B made an emergency landing this morning at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The F-35 is from the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier that’s in the Arabian Sea on deployment. (Photo/@the_hindu) pic.twitter.com/tSYxh80EbI — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 15, 2025

