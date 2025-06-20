Days after the emergency landing of a British F-35 fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala, the military aircraft is up for sale on OLX. A fake OLX advertisement claiming to sell the F-35 jet surfaced on a knockoff buy-and-sell website and the screenshots of the same are going viral on social media. The listing, posted by an account named “Donaldu Trumpan,” quoted the price in US dollars and quickly went viral despite its inauthenticity. We at LatestLY found that the site was a poor imitation of OLX. The American-made multirole combat aircraft remains grounded at the airport due to unresolved technical issues. The pilot and two engineers continue to stay with the aircraft, while CISF personnel maintain tight security. Initially, the aircraft was expected to depart on Tuesday, June 17, however, its stay has been extended for unknown reasons. British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Remains Stranded at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Here’s the Reason.

British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Listed for Sale on Fake OLX Site

Malayalis have put the British F-35 fighter jet on sale online in OLX 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6YvzXPDefk — Mini Nair (@minicnair) June 17, 2025

Wish to Buy F-35 Fighter Jet? Head to OLX

Indians have put that stranded UK F-35B Fighter Jet on OLX😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2Hkoft9jU0 — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) June 20, 2025

F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Listed for Sale on Fake OLX Site

Somebody already put the F-35B on OLX 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gRPC5kahZ8 — Ayushh (@ayushh_it_is) June 20, 2025

