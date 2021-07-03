Pregnant Women are Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination, Can Now Register on CoWin or Walk-In to Nearest Centre To Centre To Get Vaccinated.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 #𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝟏𝟗 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ‼️ Don't fall for rumours or myths stating otherwise. Take a look at #PIBFacTree to remain updated with #Facts #PIBFactCheck #LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/ciT65WZzrQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 3, 2021

