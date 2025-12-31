Was AI-Generated Imagery, Small Pits Used To Portray Large Reservoirs To Win National Water Award? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Posts

PIB Fact Check: No AI-Generated Images Were Used To Portray Small Pits As Reservoirs To Win National Water Award (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, December 31: Several social media posts are claiming that AI-generated images and small pits were shown as large reservoirs to win the National Water Awards. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has rejected as false social media claims alleging that AI-generated images were used to secure the National Water Awards.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said some users had claimed that AI-generated visuals, invitation cards, and small pits were falsely projected as large water reservoirs to win awards under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan–Jan Bhagidari (JSJB). “These claims are fake,” the unit wrote on X. Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

No AI-Generated Images Were Used To Win National Water Award, Says PIB Fact Check

Clarifying the evaluation process, PIB stated that awards under the Water Conservation – Public Participation category are assessed exclusively on the basis of entries uploaded on the JSJB dashboard. Each water conservation or recharge structure, it said, is tracked through GIS coordinates, geo-tagged photographs, and verified financial data.

The Fact Check unit added that submissions undergo multi-level scrutiny by district authorities and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. At least one per cent of the works are also physically verified on the ground to ensure quality and authenticity. Has the Indian Government Admitted to Paralysis and Neurological Side Effects Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

PIB further clarified that the Catch the Rain (CTR) portal is a separate platform and that images uploaded there are not considered for evaluation under the National Water Awards.

In a separate statement, the government said certain social media posts had circulated screenshots and old or unrelated images from the CTR portal to suggest manipulation of the awards process. It reiterated that evaluation for the JSJB awards is conducted solely using data from the JSJB dashboard.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti categorically denied any misuse or manipulation of images, warning that such misinformation misleads the public, demoralises field officials and volunteers, and undermines national efforts to strengthen water security. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, rigorous verification, and corrective action wherever irregularities are found.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : AI-generated images and small pits were shown as large reservoirs to win the National Water Awards. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).