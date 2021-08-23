Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in partnership with Serum Institute of India (SII) had conducted phase II/III bridging studies of COVISHIELD from August 2020. Phase III efficacy clinical trials for COVAXIN were also conducted by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) from November 2020. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had received several requests from the trial participants for digital vaccination certificates through Co-WIN.

It was decided that vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants who were administered the vaccines during these trials/studies, after the trials/studies were unblinded. ICMR was designated by the Union Health Ministry as the nodal agency for collection of vaccination data for such participants. ICMR had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the MoHFW. Digital vaccination certificates have now been issued through Co-WIN, to such persons who participated in these studies/trials of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: Here Is How To Correct Details Through Co-Win App.

The participants would be able to download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or UMANG Application.

