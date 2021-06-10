As the Covid-19 vaccination certificate has emerged as an important document for domestic and international travel, the central government has introduced a new feature that will enable the beneficiaries to correct errors in their name, birth year, and gender printed on the Co-Win vaccination certificate.

About CoWIN

CoWIN Portal Blocking Users Over Excessive Search for COVID-19 Vaccination Slots and OTP Generation, Says Report. COWIN App is a digital platform developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to help agencies keep a track of the vaccination program and allow Indian citizens to apply for a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Currently, CoWIN is working as the technological backbone of India's vaccination drive. The app provides for an effective rollout for scaling up the mechanism of the COVID Vaccine Distribution System.

Vaccination Certificate

When a person receives the first dose of the COVID vaccine, the government issues a vaccination certificate that confirms a person has been inoculated. This is given immediately after the person receives the first jab. The certificate contains all the basic details of the beneficiary like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination. Under the vaccination details, one can find the data like vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose, the next due date, location at which the person was vaccinated, and by whom.

Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded both from the CoWin portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app.

Here's how you can request a change in the certificate through CoWin:

1. Visit the official website of CoWin i.e. https://www.cowin.gov.in/

2. Go to your account on Cowin.gov.in

3.Select raise an issue under your account details.

4. Select correction in the certificate.

5. Select the field in which you want to make corrections.

6. Editing the option for the corrections is for only one time.

So if you have received the dose, the next thing you need to do is to download the vaccine certificate.

Here we are going to tell you easy steps to download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate from both of them.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoWin i.e. https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Sign In/Register button

Step 3: Sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password or OTP received on that number.

Step 4: Once you log in, there will be a Certificate tab under your name.

Step 5: Click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate.

