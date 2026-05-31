Chandigarh Weather Forecast For Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 - Mild Drizzle & 32°C High

Chandigarh residents can expect a gentle start to the month of June as the weather forecast for Monday, 01 June 2026, indicates mild conditions with a possibility of light drizzle. After a period of varied weather, including recent reports of both heatwave conditions and welcome downpours offering relief, the Tricity is set to experience a relatively subdued meteorological day.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Chandigarh, Chandigarh — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 32°C Low 21°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 6% Max Wind 9 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Chandigarh — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Partly cloudy 0% 5 km/h 03:00 22°C Mainly clear 0% 3 km/h 06:00 23°C Overcast 3% 5 km/h 09:00 28°C Overcast 5% 8 km/h 12:00 32°C Clear sky 1% 6 km/h 15:00 32°C Mainly clear 0% 7 km/h 18:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 21:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high of 32°C, with the mercury expected to dip to a comfortable low of 21°C overnight. While the overall chance of rain stands at a low 6%, the presence of light drizzle is noted, particularly in the early hours and potentially lingering into the morning. Wind speeds are expected to remain light, gusting up to 9 km/h, contributing to a generally calm atmospheric setting.

An hourly outlook reveals a gradual warming trend throughout the morning. Starting at 22°C around midnight with partly cloudy skies, the temperature will climb steadily. By 9 AM, it's projected to reach 28°C under overcast conditions, before clearing up for a peak of 32°C around noon. The afternoon is expected to remain clear to mainly clear, with temperatures holding steady before beginning to cool down in the evening. While recent headlines pointed to significant weather shifts, including heavy rains and unseasonably cold days in May, the outlook for June 1st suggests a return to more typical early summer patterns.

For those planning their day in Chandigarh on Monday, the weather calls for light clothing suitable for warm temperatures, with the added preparedness for a brief spell of drizzle. Carrying an umbrella or light raincoat would be advisable, especially for the morning commute. Given the fluctuating temperatures seen recently, it's prudent to stay hydrated, even with the mild forecast. The low chance of rain means outdoor activities should largely proceed as planned, though checking the live Chandigarh weather update before stepping out is always recommended.

As the city transitions into June, this forecast suggests a relatively pleasant start to the month, contrasting with some of the more extreme weather events reported in recent days. Residents can look forward to a day that balances warmth with the possibility of a refreshing, albeit brief, shower. The overall Chandigarh temperature forecast points to a manageable day, with the maximum expected at 32°C and the minimum at 21°C, offering a welcome respite from intense heatwave conditions.

This forecast for Chandigarh weather provides a clear picture for the day ahead, with minimal disruption anticipated. The Chandigarh weather update for June 1, 2026, highlights a moderate temperature range and a low probability of significant rainfall, making it a favourable day for daily routines and outdoor engagements within the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).