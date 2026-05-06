Chandranath Rath Shot Dead: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Killed in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram

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Chandranath Rath, a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday, May 6, according to officials familiar with the case. The attack took place when unidentified assailants opened fire at close range, prompting a police investigation.

Initial information suggests that Rath was sitting inside a black Scorpio vehicle when multiple shots were fired at him. The attackers reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene shortly after the shooting. West Bengal Election Result 2026: Violence Erupts Near Asansol Counting Centre, Vehicles and Furniture Vandalised in Clashes (Watch Video).

Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Shot Dead in West Bengal

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | Visuals of the car in which BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was shot dead near Madhyagram https://t.co/0kAKzKZ5yW pic.twitter.com/kxVqCiky05 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Witness accounts indicate that the assailants targeted Rath directly, firing several rounds into the vehicle. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, and authorities have not confirmed the number of individuals involved.

Police teams from Madhyamgram reached the spot soon after the incident and began collecting evidence. The area has since been cordoned off as part of the investigation. Which Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Keep After BJP’s Big Win in West Bengal?

The body of Rath has been kept at a nearby hospital in Madhyamgram for post-mortem examination. Investigators are reviewing available evidence, including possible CCTV footage, to identify those responsible. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the motorcycle used in the attack and determine whether the killing was premeditated.

Suvendu Adhikari is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal and represents the Nandigram constituency. He has also been a prominent figure in state politics following recent elections. Sources indicated that Adhikari is expected to visit the site of the incident to assess the situation and meet officials.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).