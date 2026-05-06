Which Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Keep After BJP’s Big Win in West Bengal?

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Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has said he will vacate one of his two Assembly seats within 10 days after winning both Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He added that the final decision on which seat he will retain will be taken by the party leadership.

Speaking to supporters in Nandigram on Wednesday, May 6, Adhikari said he remains committed to both constituencies despite the expected resignation from one seat. The development comes after a high-profile election in which the BJP secured a decisive majority in the state. Suvendu Adhikari Defeats West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, BJP Candidate Also Wins Nandigram Assembly Seat (Watch Video).

Decision on Seat to Be Taken by Party

“I will vacate one seat within 10 days. The party will decide which one I retain,” Adhikari said, according to PTI. He also added, “I will not forget my responsibility towards the people of Bhabanipur and Nandigram.”

Adhikari’s dual victory included a significant win in Bhabanipur, where he defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by over 15,000 votes. The result marked a major political setback for Banerjee in her traditional stronghold. Suvendu Adhikari or Dilip Ghosh or Agnimitra Paul, Who Will Become Next West Bengal CM? Check Top BJP Contenders for Post of Chief Minister.

Call for Calm After Election Win

During his address, Adhikari urged BJP workers to avoid immediate celebrations and maintain discipline following the party’s electoral success. “Celebrate after May 9 with proper permission,” he said, stressing the need for orderly conduct after the election results.

Adhikari thanked voters in Nandigram and reiterated his focus on development, promising improvements in drinking water supply, healthcare, and education infrastructure. He also referred to alleged violence against BJP workers during previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, saying legal action would be pursued where necessary.

“I was part of the 2011 ‘poribartan’ (change), and now I am part of the real change,” he said, referencing the political shift in the state.

The BJP has announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new West Bengal Chief Minister will take place on May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya confirmed the schedule and said a legislative party meeting will be held on May 7 to finalise leadership decisions.

The BJP has secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, crossing the two-thirds majority mark. The result ends the 15-year rule of the TMC and marks a major political shift in West Bengal, with the BJP now set to form its first government in the state.

The majority mark in the Assembly is 148 seats, making the BJP’s victory one of the most decisive in the state’s recent political history.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).