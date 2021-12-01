Chennai, December 1: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a police constable from Thilagar Thidal police station in Madurai is arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-olf woman.

As per the report published by TOI, the woman had gone to a movie on Saturday with her co-worker and employer. After the show, she left the theater with her male employer when they were stopped by constable V Murugan, 41, upon learning that they were not married he demanded money in return for not telling their respective families about their affair. Telangana Cop Arrested for Allegedly Attempting To Rape Trainee.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the constable told her employer that he will drop her at her house. The constable took her to a lodge where he raped her before sending her home in an autorickshaw.

The accused cop was charged under sections 366, 342, 376(2)(a), 392, 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), He was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody and also placed under suspension.

