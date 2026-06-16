Delhi Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Rain Impacts, MCD Crackdown & High Court Stay

Delhi, June 16: Delhi is navigating a mix of post-monsoon weather and significant civic developments this Tuesday. The city witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday, which brought some relief from the heat but also led to traffic disruptions across the National Capital Region. Meanwhile, municipal authorities have been active in addressing urban challenges, with a major demolition drive against illegal properties and crucial updates from the ongoing Census 2027.

Top Stories

Delhi High Court Stays Demolition of Jhuggis Near PM's Residence

The Delhi High Court on Monday, June 15, issued a stay on the demolition of jhuggis located near the Prime Minister's residence. The court directed authorities not to take any action against the residents until July 1, providing temporary relief to the affected families.

MCD Intensifies Action Against Illegal Properties Across Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out extensive action on Tuesday, June 16, demolishing 14 properties and sealing 25 others across various zones. This crackdown comes amidst reports of a high rejection rate for building plans, with 54% of applications being turned down despite an ostensibly easy approval process, contributing to the proliferation of illegal constructions.

Delhi's Population Estimated at 2.30 Crore in Census-2027 First Phase

The first phase of Census-2027 in Delhi has concluded, estimating the city's population at 2.30 crore, according to reports on June 16. The data also indicates a significant increase of 61% in the number of families residing in the capital, highlighting rapid urban growth.

Civic & Infrastructure

Water Supply Woes Persist in Parts of Delhi

Residents in several areas of Delhi have reported persistent water supply issues, with some localities experiencing no water for 4 to 15 days as of June 16. Complaints to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have reportedly gone unaddressed, leading to growing frustration among the affected population.

Measures to Combat Dust Pollution Implemented

To tackle dust pollution in the city, authorities announced on June 15 that over 200 MRS machines will be deployed. These machines are expected to play a crucial role in mitigating airborne particulate matter, improving air quality for Delhi residents.

Traffic Diversions Near Azadpur Mandi for One Month

Commuters in Delhi should note that traffic near Azadpur Mandi will be affected for approximately one month starting June 16. New routes have been announced, and residents are advised to check these diversions before planning their travel to avoid congestion.

Recent Rains Expose Infrastructure Gaps, Cause Traffic Snarls

Heavy rainfall on Monday, June 15, exposed inadequacies in Delhi's urban infrastructure, leading to significant traffic slowdowns and disruptions across the Delhi-NCR region. The two-hour downpour brought the city's pace to a halt in several areas.

Crime & Safety

Minor Allegedly Involved in Tughlakabad Arson Incident

In a disturbing incident in Tughlakabad on June 16, a minor reportedly entered a premises and sprinkled petrol, leading to a fire and explosions in vehicles, allegedly due to a money dispute. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the arson.

Delhi Police Officer Prevents Suicide Attempt on Flyover

A Sub-Inspector, Anil Sharma of Delhi Police, was lauded on June 16 for saving a youth attempting suicide on a flyover. The officer intervened and provided crucial support, giving the individual a "new opportunity of life" through timely action.

Culture & Education

Heritage Booklet to Educate Delhi Students on City's Monuments

Delhi students will soon have access to a special booklet providing detailed information on 23 major historical monuments, announced on June 16. This initiative aims to educate younger generations about Delhi's rich heritage and promote cultural awareness.

ASI Plans to Uncover Ancient Remains at 15 Sites, Including Delhi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unveiled a special plan on June 15 to uncover and preserve remains dating from the Pandavas period to the Gupta era across 15 locations nationwide, with Delhi being one of the key sites. This initiative promises new insights into India's ancient past.

Sapna Choudhary Declines to Perform with Masoom Sharma at Delhi Show

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary reportedly refused to sing with Masoom Sharma during a show in Delhi on Monday, June 15. She cited personal reasons, stating "things are not working out with men these days," according to reports.

Weather & Outlook

Clear Skies Today, Light Drizzle Expected in Delhi

Delhi is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 35.6°C this morning. While the city received heavy rainfall on Monday, attributed to a western disturbance, light drizzle is still expected today, June 16, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C. Temperatures are forecasted to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next seven days after the brief relief.

Weather: Clear sky — 35.6°C. Today: Light drizzle, 26°C – 37°C.

Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Delhi moves forward, residents will be watching the evolving weather patterns and the continued efforts by civic bodies to manage urban infrastructure and development. The High Court's directives on housing and the insights from the Census 2027 also set the stage for future policy discussions, impacting daily life in the capital.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).