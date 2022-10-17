Mumbai, October 17: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a girl child allegedly died after it fell into a bucket full of water. The shocking incident took place on Saturday when the child fell into the bucket at her home. Police officials said that the incident took place when the child's mother was outside the house.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased girl child is the daughter of a coupled named Rahul Kumar (28) and Chandrika (21). Cops from Poonamallee police said that the deceased girl child's father works as a labourer at a CMRL site near Poonamallee. The three stayed together at a house at Parivakkam near Poonamallee. Another officer said that the family originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. Noida: Unable to Get Bed in Hospitals, 12-Year-Old Boy Succumbs to Injuries After Being Thrashed by School Teacher.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday when Rahul had went to work. An officer privy to the case said that the mother and daughter were at home when the incident took place. The officer further said that the mother was out of the house when the child, who was alone at home fell into the bucket full of water.

When Chandrika returned home, she found her daughter inside the bucket. While the child was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. On receiving the information from hospital authorities, officials from Poonamallee police recovered the body. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Three Children Die, 11 Others Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning at Childcare Centre in Tiruppu.

Cops then sent the body for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospita. Following this, the police filed a case and began investigating the matter.

