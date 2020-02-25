Chennai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Psychiatric Patient Holds Minor Daughter & Jumps to Death From Second-Floor Flat

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chennai, February 25: In a shocking incident, a 35-year old man being treated for psychiatric problems jumped from his second-floor flat holding his four-year-old daughter. According to a Times of India report, both of them died instantly. The tragic incident took place in full public view at the four-storey building.

Eyewitnesses shared that they saw Thirupathi Reddy stand on the parapet of the building holding on to her daughter and jumped immediately before others could realise. They were found lying in a pool of blood, locals rushed them to the hospital, but they couldn't be saved. No suicide note was recovered from Reddy. Police informed that the deceased man was ailing for the last few months. Chennai Suicide: Man Slits Wrist, Collects Blood in Beer Bottle, Asks Friend to Deliver it to Girlfriend As Parting Gift.

In another shocking incident in Chennai, a man committed suicide by slitting his wrist and collecting his blood in a liquor bottle. He then gave the bottle to his friend and asked him to hand it over to his girlfriend. The man was a carpenter by profession and he was in a relationship with a girl for a few years.