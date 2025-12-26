Lucknow, December 26: Two sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow have died by suicide, reportedly succumbing to profound distress over the prolonged illness of their beloved pet dog. Authorities confirmed that the bodies of the two sisters, identified as Radha Singh (24) and her younger sister Jiya Singh (22) , were discovered by family members at their residence in the Para area, in Doda Kheda Jalalpur village .

Initial reports suggest the sisters had been deeply affected by their pet dog's deteriorating health over several weeks. Police were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene to commence an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as part of standard procedure. No suicide note has been publicly reported at this time, but preliminary inquiries point to the pet's illness as a significant contributing factor to their distress. Suicide Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Yamuna Canal Near Hathnikund Barrage in Saharanpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Family members and neighbors have informed investigators that the sisters shared an exceptionally close bond with their pet dog, which had been suffering from a severe and untreatable illness. Sources close to the family indicated that the sisters had been visibly distraught and withdrawn as the dog's condition worsened, spending considerable time caring for it.

"They loved that dog more than anything," a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters. "They were heartbroken watching it suffer, and it seemed to take a heavy toll on them." The pet dog also reportedly passed away shortly after the sisters' deaths. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

SP Rakesh Sharma said that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain all the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths. "While initial findings suggest the distress over their pet's illness played a significant role, we are looking into every aspect of the case," Sharma said. "We urge anyone experiencing similar distress to seek help."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).