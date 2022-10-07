Chennai, October 7: Dejected over the suicide of his 14-year-old son, a 40-year-old man killed himself in Kundrathur on Wednesday. The man had scolded his son for playing games on mobile phone after which he took this extreme step.

Sundar (40) of Palanthandalam in Kundrathur was a carpenter and had two children Dinesh Kumar and Naveen Kumar, reported TOI.

Sundar had reprimanded his younger son Naveen saying he was in Class X and should concentrate on his studies. Police said that Naveen, apparently upset over this, hanged himself using a saree when he was alone at home. Ludhiana: Man Strangles His 8-Year-Old Son to Death in Meharban Area, Attempts Suicide

When Sundar returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging from the ceiling and alerted his neighbours. They found that Naveen had died.

A distraught Sundar used a kitchen knife and cut his neck and hands. He then locked himself in a room and hanged himself.

The neighbours alerted the Kundrathur police, who sent the bodies for postmortem to Chromepet government hospital. A case has been registered and a probe is underway. Mumbai Shocker: Father Dies of Shock After Learning About Son's Death During Garba Event in Virar

In another tragic incident on Navratri, a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing 'garba' at a marquee in Virar town here, and upon hearing of the incident, his father also died due to the shock, officials said. The incident happened late on Saturday night when Manish Narpat Sonigra was playing garba at the Global City housing complex in Evershine Nagar and suddenly crashed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night.

Upon learning this, his stunned father Narpat Harakchand Sonigra, 66, also collapsed the breathed his last, plunging the entire locality into gloom.

