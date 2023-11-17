Chennai, November 17: In a distressing turn of events, Chennai witnessed two separate incidents of sexual harassment that left a schoolgirl and a software engineer traumatised. The incidents have sparked concerns among residents as perpetrators remain at large with a police investigation ongoing. On Wednesday, November 15, a schoolgirl and a software engineer fell victim to flashing and molestation on city streets.

According to the Times of India report, the first incident involved a software engineer on her way to Marundeeshwarar Temple in Thiruvanmiyur when a stranger intercepted her near Iyyappan Cross Street in Perungudi, flashed himself, and made explicit gestures. Despite the woman's attempts to ignore him and return home, the perpetrator followed her and threw a "sticky liquid" on her. Traumatised, she reported the incident to her mother, leading the family to file a complaint with the Thoraipakkam police. Chennai Shocker: Teacher Wakes Up Student Sleeping in Classroom Under Drugs Influence, Gets Punched in Face in Wimco Nagar.

While CCTV footage is being scrutinised, no arrests have been made in connection with this case. Reportedly, the woman is employed with a multinational company in Taramani. On the other hand, in a separate incident in the TP Chathiram area, a Class VII student was groped by a helmet-wearing man while walking home from a tuition centre. The assailant fled on a bike as the distressed girl screamed for help. Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Birth to Daughter at Home After Illicit Affair With Another Man, Throws Newborn Child Into Velachery Lake; Arrested.

The victim's parents filed a complaint with the TP Chathiram police, who have initiated an investigation but are yet to identify and apprehend the suspect. Both cases highlight the alarming rise in incidents of sexual harassment, prompting concerns about women's safety in public spaces. The victim's identities have been protected in accordance with Supreme Court directives on sexual assault cases.

