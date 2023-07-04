Mumbai, July 4: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a 23-year-old woman allegedly threw her newborn daughter into a lake in Chennai. The incident came to light after local people in Chennai's Velachery spotted the body of a newborn floating in the lake. After the incident came to light, the Velachery police arrested the woman on charges of murdering her child.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman allegedly threw the child into the Velachery lake. After the police were alerted, cops recovered the newborn's body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. Following this, the police registered a case and began an investigation. The police asked locals in Velachery in order to identify the accused who threw the child. Chennai Shocker: Baby Loses Arm Due to Alleged Medical Negligence at Government Hospital, Probe Ordered.

Woman Kills Daughter Born Out of Illicit Affair

The cops received a tip that a woman named Sangeetha, a resident of Eri Karai Street could have committed the murder. Upon further investigation, cops learned that the woman was married to Karthik, who worked as a construction worker. An officer said that the couple has a daughter. In her statement, the woman said that she had an affair with another man from the same locality.

She further told cops that she had become pregnant and her husband used to often her about the bulge in her stomach. However, the woman said that she used to lied to her husband saying that she was putting on weight as she was sitting idle at home. Furthermore, the woman said that on Sunday she developed labour pain and gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of her house. Chennai Shocker: Elderly Woman Robbed, Stripped and Filmed by Six in Arumbakkam; Three Arrested.

Later, she took the newborn baby and threw it into the lake before returning home. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the woman for killing the child and on charges of murder.

