Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Drizzle Giving Way to Afternoon Thunderstorms with a High of 36°C

Chennai residents can expect a mixed bag of weather on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with moderate drizzle persisting through the early hours before a possibility of thunderstorms later in the day. The day begins with a cool temperature of 27°C, though the humidity of 85% will make it feel warmer, around 32°C, with a gentle breeze of 12 km/h.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Moderate drizzle Humidity 85% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 67% 12 km/h 02:00 27°C Overcast 47% 11 km/h 04:00 27°C Overcast 27% 11 km/h 06:00 28°C Overcast 12% 13 km/h 08:00 31°C Overcast 4% 14 km/h 10:00 34°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 12:00 36°C Overcast 19% 2 km/h 14:00 35°C Thunderstorm 61% 11 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early morning hours will see continued drizzle, with a 67% chance of rain at midnight. As the day progresses towards the morning, the cloud cover is expected to remain, with rain chances diminishing slightly. By 8 AM, temperatures will start to climb, reaching 31°C under overcast skies before clearing up around 10 AM, with the mercury expected to hit a high of 34°C. However, this respite from rain will be short-lived. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

The afternoon brings a significant shift as the forecast indicates a chance of thunderstorms around 2 PM. The temperature will hover around 35-36°C, and the possibility of rain will rise to 61%. This sudden turn towards active weather, including potential thunderstorms, has been a recurring theme in recent weather reports for Tamil Nadu, with several districts anticipating heavy showers and thunder. While Chennai is not expected to face the heaviest downpours, the possibility of strong weather activity warrants attention.

For those venturing out in Chennai today, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially during the afternoon. The high humidity and fluctuating temperatures call for light, breathable clothing. Commuters should stay updated on local traffic conditions, as any significant rain or thunderstorms can impact travel. Staying hydrated is also crucial, even with the drizzle, as the 'feels like' temperature can remain high. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department's advisories often highlight the dynamic nature of the monsoon transition period, and today's forecast in Chennai reflects this variability. While the initial forecast indicated moderate drizzle, the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day underscores the need for preparedness. Residents are encouraged to check for real-time weather updates throughout the day to stay informed about any sudden changes in the weather pattern.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).