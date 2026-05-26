Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Allegedly Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts While He Slept in Bilaspur, Arrested

A woman in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her husband with a sickle while he was asleep and severed his private parts over suspicions of an extramarital affair, police said.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Kaushik, a mason by profession, sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the state-run SIMS Hospital, where doctors said he is undergoing treatment. Delhi Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Discovering He Was Already Married.

Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts While He Slept in Chhattisgarh

According to police, the couple had been experiencing frequent domestic disputes for a prolonged period. Investigators said the accused woman, identified as Draupati Bai, suspected her husband of being involved in a relationship with another woman.

Police said the couple had dinner together on the night of the incident before going to sleep. Late at night, the woman allegedly attacked Rajesh with a sickle while he was asleep, causing severe injuries. Bleeding heavily after the assault, Rajesh reportedly ran out of the room screaming for help, alerting other family members in the house. UP: Probe Launched After Photos of Female Patient’s Private Parts Taken During Surgery Leak on WhatsApp.

Police said the couple’s minor son woke up after hearing the victim’s cries and informed relatives about the incident. Family members then rushed the injured man to hospital along with the severed body part in an attempt to secure emergency medical treatment. Doctors at SIMS Hospital said Rajesh remains under medical care and is in critical condition.

Police officers reached the scene after receiving information about the attack and took the accused woman into custody. During preliminary questioning, investigators said recurring domestic fights and suspicions related to an alleged extramarital affair emerged as the suspected motive behind the assault. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is currently underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).