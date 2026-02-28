Delhi, February 28: A woman in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly drugging and mutilating her boyfriend’s genitals after discovering he had hidden his existing marriage from her. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, February 25, occurred at the woman’s residence where she reportedly confronted the man before carrying out the violent assault. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing emergency surgery and remains under observation.

According to the Delhi Police, the couple had been in a relationship for over a year and were reportedly planning to marry. However, the woman recently obtained evidence that the man was already married to someone else and had children. Feeling betrayed and deceived, she allegedly invited him to her home under the pretext of a regular meeting, mixed an intoxicating substance into his drink, and used a sharp object to commit the mutilation once he lost consciousness. Agra Shocker: Man Who ‘Saw Wife in Every Woman’ Stabs 55-Year-Old in Private Parts During Morning Walk, Arrested (Watch Video).

Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Discovering He Was Already Married

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had planned the attack after a heated argument earlier in the week. She reportedly told investigators that the man had consistently promised to marry her while maintaining a double life. Once the victim was sedated, she allegedly carried out the mutilation and then informed a neighbor, who subsequently alerted the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim bleeding profusely. The woman was taken into custody without resistance. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the room, including the weapon used and samples of the spiked beverage for chemical analysis. Gurugram Horror: Man Allegedly Sets Live-In Partner’s Private Parts on Fire With Sanitiser in Haryana, Accused Booked.

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and poisoning with intent to commit an offense. The accused is currently in judicial custody and is expected to undergo a psychological evaluation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).