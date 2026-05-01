UP: Probe Launched After Photos of Female Patient’s Private Parts Taken During Surgery Leak on WhatsApp

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Authorities in Kaushambi have launched a serious investigation after objectionable photographs of a 22 year old female patient, allegedly taken during a surgery at a government run autonomous medical college, were circulated on WhatsApp groups involving officials and media personnel. The incident has raised major concerns over patient privacy, medical ethics, and data protection in healthcare institutions.

According to police, the matter came to light after intervention by State Women’s Commission, prompting immediate action. Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat termed the case “serious” and assigned the probe to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivank Singh. Officials have assured strict action against anyone found responsible.

Reports indicate the patient was admitted on April 26 to the gynaecology department and underwent surgery for a Bartholin cyst. The procedure, including excision and marsupialisation, was conducted under the supervision of senior doctors. However, controversy erupted after images from inside the operation theatre were allegedly shared publicly, reportedly revealing the patient’s face and private parts. Surat: Gym Trainer Held in Gujarat for Stalking Woman, Threatening and Blackmailing Husband Over Private Photos.

Pratibha Kushwaha formally wrote to police seeking a probe into the incident. Investigators are now working to identify who captured the photographs, who was present during the surgery, and how the images were leaked and circulated across official communication channels. Ahmedabad: Husband Uploads Wife’s Private Photos, Videos on WhatsApp, Instagram After She Seeks Divorce; Case Registered.

The principal of the medical college, Dr Hariom Kumar Singh, acknowledged the lapse, calling it a “major mistake” and confirming that disciplinary action would follow. Preliminary findings suggest that a responsible official may have first shared the images in a WhatsApp group intended for institutional communication, from where they spread further.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with women’s groups demanding accountability and stricter safeguards to protect patient dignity and confidentiality in medical settings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).