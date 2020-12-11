Raipur, December 11: Chhattisgarh State Women Commission Chairperson Kiranmayee Nayak on Thursday made a bizarre statement about girls and women having a consensual relationship or live-in partner. Kiranmayee Nayak said girls allege rape and lodge FIR after their consensual relationship."If a married man lures them into an affair, girls must see that the man lying to them won't help them survive & they'll have to approach Police. In most cases, they have a consensual relation, a live-in & then lodge FIR for rape," she said.

She went to warn the women against "such relationship" as its outcomes won't be good. " I would like to request you to adjudge your relationship and status first. If you enter into any such relationship, the result will always be bad," added Nayak. On a better side, she did asked women to not hurry about getting married rather complete their education first. Kamal Nath's 'Item' Comment on Imarti Devi: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Writes to Sonia Gandhi, Says 'If You Fail to React, I'll Be Compelled to Believe You Support It.'

"There's a new trend. As soon as girls turn 18, they get married & then come to us with a child. I'd like to appeal to them that they must 1st get educated, become responsible & ensure that the one they're getting married to, is responsible too," said Kiranmayee Nayak. India News | Disgraceful, Demeaning: NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Kamal Nath's 'item' Remark.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bagel, however did not make any comment on her statements and said that it was a constitutional post. "I would not like to make a comment on it. This is a constitutional post. If she has said anything then it must be on the basis of her experience, on the basis of the data," said Bagel.

