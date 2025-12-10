Raipur, December 10: A businessman has accused a senior woman police officer of Chhattisgarh Police of extortion, blackmail, deceit and a love scam. The woman police officer has been identified as Kalpana Verma, who is said to be DSP of Raipur. The incident came to light after businessman Deepak Tandon lodged a complaint against Verma at the Khammardih Police Station in Raipur. The businessman has claimed that Raipur DSP Kalpana Verma allegedly trapped him in a romantic relationship and later extorted over INR 2 crore, luxury gifts, and even got the ownership of his hotel property.

According to reports, DSP Kalpana Verma is posted in Dantewada. It is reported that the two met in 2021, after which they developed a relationship. In his complaint, Tandon alleged that during their relationship, Verma demanded money and expensive gifts from him. The businessman has also claimed that when the DCP allegedly threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases when he refused to continue fulfilling her financial demands. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Accusing Wife, In-Laws of Forcing Him To Convert; 4 People Arrested.

Businessman Claims DSP Took Over INR 2 Crore from Him, Accuses Love Scam

ये हैं छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस की DSP कल्पना वर्मा। दांतेवाड़ा में पोस्टेड हैं। कारोबारी दीपक टंडन का आरोप है कि DSP ने उनसे 2 करोड़ रुपए लिए। डायमंड रिंग, सोने की चेन, गाड़ी ली। होटल की रजिस्ट्री अपने भाई के नाम पर करवाई। दरअसल, कारोबारी–DSP की मुलाकात साल 2021 में हुई। फिर दोनों में… pic.twitter.com/fW5MHryUSI — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 10, 2025

Businessman Gave Money, Diamond Ring and Gold Chain to DSP

As per the complaint, Tandon gave over INR 2 crore cash, a diamond ring, a gold chain, and a car to Verma. It is also reported that the DSP Kalpana Verma pressured the businessman to transfer the ownership of a hotel on VIP Road in Raipur, owned by him, to her brother's name. Tandon further claimed that the senior police officer spent around INR 30 lakh to officially register the property in her name. However, the complainant claimed that her demands did not stop.

Preliminary Inquiry Ordered Into Allegations Against DSP Kalpana Verma

Taking cognisance of the case, the senior officials have ordered a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against DSP Kaplana Verma. It is also learned that a special team has been formed to verify the electronic evidence provided by Tandon. It is also alleged that DSP Verma pressurised Tandon to divorce his wife and marry him. The complainant has also shared screenshots of his chat with the senior police officer, which have now gone viral on social media.

Screenshot of WhatsApp Exchange Between DSP Kalpana Verma and Deepak Tandon Goes Viral

DSP मैडम : दंतेवाड़ा आ रहे हो क्या कारोबारी : आ जाऊंगा यार DSP : घर से गाली खिलाओगे आज कारोबारी : 24/7 आपके साथ हूं... https://t.co/3s4KeXaIZg pic.twitter.com/2NSGbGpI3S — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 10, 2025

In one WhatsApp screenshot, DSP Kalpana Verma is seen asking Tandon when he will come to Dantewada. To which, the complainant is seen assuring her of visiting soon and even saying "I love you". Among the photos surfacing online is a car which is registered in the name of Tandon's wife, Barkha Tandon. It is alleged that DSP Verma has taken possession of the above car. That said, the authenticity of the photos and screenshots is yet to be verified. The photos also include a picture of the diamond ring, which Tandon gifted Verma. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

Amid the WhatsApp chat getting leaked, DCP Kalpana Verma has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless and politically motivated". The senior police officer said that she is being targeted and the allegations are an attempt to malign her reputation. She also added that she is "ready to cooperate with any level of investigation". The DSP further said that she has known the businessman; however, she has rejected any suggestion of financial or personal misconduct. "The allegations are a fabricated conspiracy to defame me," she said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).