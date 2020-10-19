New Delhi, October 19: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over party leader Kamal Nath's "item" remark. Singh in the letter demanded Nath's immediate removal from all party posts and he strongly condemned his statement. " If you fail to react, I'll be compelled to believe that you support it," said CM.

“What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to the Dalit community? Such people (former CM Kamal Nath) have no right to stay in Madhya Pradesh...I demand Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the party. She is also a woman and a mother, will she tolerate if anybody will say something like this about her daughter?,” Devi was quoted as saying by ANI. Kamal Nath Stokes Row, Calls BJP Candidate Imarti Devi 'Item' While Campaigning For MP Bypolls 2020 (Watch Video).

MP CM Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi asking her to remove Kamal Nath from his post:

Earlier today, a video of Nath using the word “item” for Devi, a former Congress leader who switched over to the BJP, surfaced on media, sparking a political slugfest.

