Mumbai, May 6: In response to growing security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating tensions with Pakistan, Maharashtra is preparing for civil defence mock drills on May 7. The initiative, directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to test and strengthen the state's preparedness for potential wartime scenarios. This national exercise will be conducted across 244 civil defence districts, prioritising key districts in Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. Mock Drills in Maharashtra: State Government To Conduct Security Drills at 16 Locations on May 7 Amid Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan.

The drills will focus on enhancing public awareness of emergency responses, including air raid protocols, evacuation plans, and protection of critical infrastructure. A variety of groups, from students to civil defence volunteers, will participate to simulate real-time crisis management. Scroll below to check the full list of places where the safety drills will be held in Maharashtra. Civil Defence Mock Drills in India on May 07: What Kind of Guns Will Government Give to Citizens, Asks Sanjay Raut.

List of Places Where the Civil Defence Mock Drills Will Be Held in Maharashtra

The civil defence safety drills in Maharashtra will be held in the following locations on Wednesday, May 7, categorised by their strategic importance:

Category I (Highly Sensitive Areas):

Mumbai Uran (JNPT Port) Tarapur (Nuclear Facility)

Category II (Major Cities and Strategic Areas):

Pune Nashik Thane Roha-Dhatav-Nagothane Manmad Sinnar Thal Vaishyet Pimpri-Chinchwad Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad)

Category III (Less Sensitive Areas):

Raigad Ratnagiri Bhusawal Sindhudurg Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad)

These mock drills are part of a broader nationwide effort to assess and strengthen civil defence mechanisms across the country. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated these exercises in 244 districts to ensure readiness for emergencies and potential wartime scenarios. In addition to the involvement of civilians, students, and local volunteers, agencies such as the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) will also participate. The drills aim to test air raid sirens, evacuation procedures, and protection of critical infrastructure, ensuring the country is better prepared to handle emerging threats in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

