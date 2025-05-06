Mumbai, May 6: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at the central government over its conduct of mock drills amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Mocking the government’s measures, Raut asked sarcastically, “What kind of guns is the government going to distribute to citizens during these mock drills? The government has mentally trapped people in all this. In many countries, when a civilian or military post is attacked, there is retaliation within 24 hours. But here, we are conducting war exercises. What are you preparing us for?”

Referring to the measures being taken, Raut added, “We are being told there will be warning sirens, blackouts, and camouflaging of key industrial installations. We’ve seen all this before -- in 1971. This information could have been disseminated through regular channels. Just like they made people bang plates and clap during the pandemic, now they’ll have them participate in a day of war drills.” Raut said while the Indian Army must and always does remain ready for any situation, the handling of the present crisis raises concerns. Civil Defence Mock Drill in India: In a Boost to Civil Defence Amid Tensions With Pakistan, MHA to Organise Rehearsal Across 244 Categorised Districts on May 7.

“The army is conducting exercises, and rightly so. But I don’t know if the President is aware -- she is the head of the armed forces, not the Prime Minister. With India-Pakistan tensions escalating, there could be long-term economic repercussions. The country and its people are always ready to defend our pride and security -- but what is the government doing beyond these drills?”

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong statements in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Raut asked, “What exactly do you mean by resistance or revenge? Meetings are happening in Delhi, and we're hearing that Japan and Putin have extended support. But such drills are common in countries that live in constant fear of war. Shouldn’t people be involved meaningfully, instead of symbolically?”

Drawing a parallel to India’s past challenges, he added, “We fought a war with Pakistan in 1971 when communication was limited. But the war we fought during the coronavirus pandemic was even bigger. The people of India are mentally strong and aware -- they don’t need superficial exercises.” He also pointed to Pakistan's decision to hold a special Parliament session post the attack and urged the Indian government to do the same. What Is Civil Defence Mock Drill? When It Will Take Place? What Key Measures Will Be Taken? As India Prepares for Emergencies Amid Rising Tension With Pakistan, Here’s All You Need Know.

“The opposition has demanded a two-day special Parliament session to discuss Kashmir. This shouldn't be like an all-party meeting -- we need open, honest discussions. The government must not keep the nation in limbo. War may be easy, but preparing for what comes after requires joint effort from all political parties.” Launching a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut said, “The Home Minister has failed. He won’t be able to handle the aftermath of a war. He must be removed from his post.”

