Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Security Tightened Across Delhi, Police Deploy Extra Personnel at IGI Airport and Borders (Watch Video)

Security measures were significantly intensified across the National Capital Territory of Delhi on Saturday morning, following a nationwide demonstration call issued by the digital political outfit, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Delhi Police have deployed substantial additional personnel and erected multi-layered barricades at critical entry nodes, including the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, key border transit points, and several highly sensitive central locations. Law enforcement officials confirmed that these measures are pre-emptive, aimed at preventing potential traffic disruptions and maintaining public order.

According to senior police officials, border entry points connecting Delhi with neighboring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh-including the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders-are under strict surveillance. Commuters entering the capital are facing rigorous vehicle checks, leading to minor traffic build-ups during the early hours. At the IGI Airport, central security forces along with the Delhi Police have increased patrolling around terminal entry gates, check-in zones, and approach roads. Authorities have advised passengers traveling today to account for potential delays and leave for the airport ahead of their scheduled flight times. Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Today: CJP Demands, Security Measures and More.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which operates primarily as a digital-first political collective, had previously called on its supporters to gather in the capital on Saturday to register protests regarding their core organizational grievances. While the scale of physical mobilization remains uncertain due to the group's unconventional organizational structure, intelligence inputs suggested a potential influx of decentralized groups attempting to stage sit-ins near central administrative zones. CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar On June 6: Cockroach Janta Party Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation, Gets Sonam Wangchuk’s Support (Watch Videos).

Security Tightened Across Delhi Ahead of CJP Protest

STORY | Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest call Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations… pic.twitter.com/nDRKtkUgxB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026

Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more individuals, remains actively enforced in several parts of Central and New Delhi as a standard regulatory protocol.A senior Delhi Police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, "Our deployment is entirely precautionary. We have not granted formal permission for any large-scale gathering or procession in the capital today. Our priority is to ensure that standard public movement, especially around transit hubs like the airport and railway stations, remains completely unhindered."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).