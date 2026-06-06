'Cockroaches Aa Rahe Hain': Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi to Lead Jantar Mantar Protest Seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation (Watch Video)

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the youth-led online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in the national capital on Saturday morning ahead of a scheduled demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Upon his arrival, Dipke issued an appeal to his supporters to maintain strict discipline and ensure the protest remains completely peaceful. The demonstration is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following recent controversies and alleged irregularities surrounding national-level examinations, including the NEET-UG, CUET, CBSE, and SSC GD.

Initially, the organizers had planned to gather supporters at the Parliament Street Police Station to coordinate permissions. However, the official X handle of the Cockroach Janta Party (@cjp_india) informed followers of an update regarding the venue authorization, confirming that they could head straight to the protest site, "Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned. Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain," the official CJP handle posted. Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Security Tightened Across Delhi, Police Deploy Extra Personnel at IGI Airport and Borders (Watch Video).

Following this, Dipke used his personal X account to direct all attendees to the modified location. He said, "All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station. We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM."

Flying into Delhi from the United States, where he has been pursuing academic interests, Dipke emphasized that the movement must strictly adhere to constitutional and democratic principles. He urged attendees to counter any potential friction with symbolic gestures of peace. "Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" Dipke wrote on X.

Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to join the demonstration in solidarity with the students. CJP spokespersons—Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka—reiterated these safety guidelines, urging participants to remain vigilant against any miscreants trying to disrupt the order. The Cockroach Janta Party began as a satirical digital campaign in May 2026 following a metaphor used during a court hearing, which the group subsequently adopted as a symbol of resilience and youth-led activism. Delhi Police Grants Permission to Cockroach Janta Party for Jantar Mantar Protest.

‘Come Straight to Jantar Mantar’

All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station. We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM. #cjpprotesthttps://t.co/LTYSLRoFNz — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Arrives in Delhi

STORY | Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful Jantar Mantar protest Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to… pic.twitter.com/9MsZdBuRug — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026

The movement quickly shifted focus toward student welfare, gaining massive traction among Gen-Z social media users. According to the organizers, the recent paper leaks and evaluation discrepancies have collectively disrupted the futures of over one crore students nationwide, creating an urgent need for institutional accountability. Security has been heavily deployed around Jantar Mantar as Delhi Police monitors the situation to maintain law and order.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).