Delhi Police Grants Permission to Cockroach Janta Party for Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi, June 6: Delhi Police has granted formal permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its debut street protest at Jantar Mantar today, clearing the last major hurdle for a demonstration that has been building momentum for weeks online.

The clearance comes after significant uncertainty over whether the rally would be allowed to proceed. As recently as June 5, Delhi Police had not issued formal approval, with authorities maintaining a wait-and-watch stance rather than offering any clear green signal. The grant of permission represents a significant shift in that position and opens the gate for what could be one of the capital's most-watched youth-led protests in recent memory.

What the Protest Is About

The CJP is demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing widespread irregularities and paper leaks in examinations including NEET-UG, CBSE, and CUET. The movement says it represents lakhs of students whose futures have been directly affected by systemic failures in India's national examination framework. Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Security Tightened Across Delhi, Police Deploy Extra Personnel at IGI Airport and Borders (Watch Video).

The Movement's Origins

CJP was founded on May 16, 2026, by Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and former AAP associate, in direct response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites of society" during a Supreme Court hearing. The movement turned that label into a rallying identity, growing to over 10 million Instagram followers within five days of launch. Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Today: CJP Demands, Security Measures and More.

Key Figures at the Venue

Dipke, who flew in from abroad today, was expected to first visit Parliament Street Police Station - alongside climate activist Sonam Wangchuk - to formally complete procedural clearances before proceeding to Jantar Mantar. Three spokespersons - investigative journalist Saurav Das, filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka - are coordinating ground operations for the party.

With police permission now in hand, the CJP's first physical protest has moved firmly from question mark to reality.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).