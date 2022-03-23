Kanpur, March 23: In a shocking incident, a man, identified as Pawan, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his lover's husband. The incident took place on March 16. The body of the deceased was recovered from the jungles of Nirala Nagar railway ground. The deceased has been identified as Kallu.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused was having illicit affair with the deceased's wife. Police zeroed in on Pawan after tracing his locations on the day of the murder, his call records, and the CCTV camera footage. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour In Basti District; Probe Launched.

Reportedly, Kallu's body was found partially eaten in the jungles of Nirala Nagar railway ground on March 16. A blood-stained brick, a pair of slippers, and a handkerchief were found from the crime spot, said police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code.

