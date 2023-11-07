Chennai, November 7: A bike racer from Kerala was recently arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for allegedly uploading morphed obscene photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend on Instagram. The accused, identified as Aldrin Babu (24), is a resident of Annallur in Kerala's Thrissur district. Coimbatore city cyber crime police arrested the accused after his ex-girlfriend lodged a complaint against him.

Woman Ends Relationship Over Misunderstanding

According to a report in the Times of India, Aldrin Babu was in love with a young woman from Coimbatore. Two years ago, the girl ended her relationship with Babu following a misunderstanding between them. Police officials said that last week, the woman received morphed obscene photos and videos of her from an unidentified Instagram account. Following this, she approached cops, who registered a case. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death Over Family Dispute in Madurai, Husband and In-Laws Held.

Accused Uploads Obscene Photos, Videos of Ex-Girlfriend

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police traced the internet protocol (IP) address of the accused. It turned out that the IP address belonged to Aldrin Babu. The IP address confirmed that Aldrin Babu had created a fake Instagram profile and allegedly posted obscene videos and photos of the woman. On October 30, the police arrested Aldrin Babu, who was later remanded to judicial custody till October 31.

Bike Racer Traced with IP Address

At present, the bike racer from Kerala has been lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison. During preliminary investigation, cops learned that the accused had asked his ex-girlfriend to continue the relationship. However, she refused; this is when the accused created a fake profile on Instagram and uploaded her morphed photos and videos to take revenge. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Robbed, Stabbed to Death by Partner in Tiruttani for Refusing to Give Money To Clear His Debt.

Aldrin Babu recently filed a petition before the court seeking conditional bail; however, his plea was dismissed after the cybercrime police strongly objected to his bail application. The accused, a bike racer, recently won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) championship in the 301 to 400 cc category.

