Chennai, May 8: In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten to death over a domestic dispute in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city on Saturday by her husband. The couple argued during the afternoon, which escalated violently. The deceased, identified as S Ramya, was pregnant. The Tamil Nadu police have arrested her husband and in-laws under murder charges. Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Hinjewadi After She Denies Him To Take Son to Native Place.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the couple had a domestic dispute. On the day of the incident, the husband and his parents asked the woman to abort the three-month-old foetus and insulted her, denoting her caste name. One thing led to another, and the man started hitting the woman with a wooden log. The woman sustained severe injuries in the attack and died inside the house. Delhi Shocker: Man Attacks Family With Axe in Neb Sarai Area; Wife Killed, Children Injured.

As per the reports, the woman and her husband, S Sathishkumar (32), were in a relationship before their marriage on January 12. The woman was a resident of Muniyandipuram, under Thiruparankundram police station. The complaint was filed by the deceased's father at Thiruparankundram police station. The cops registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and under sections 3 (2) (V) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is on.

