Complaints of Suspected Gas Leak and Foul Smell From Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai in Mumbai, BMC Says Fire brigade is Checking For Facts

File image of BMC headquarters | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, June 6: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received several complaints of a gas smell believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai on Saturday night. In a tweet, the BMC said that some residents from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai informed about the suspected gas leak. "We have received a couple of complaints of the suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon (sic)," the civic body tweeted.

BMC urged citizens not to panic, adding that it has deployed services to ascertain the source of the suspected gas leak in Mumbai. The civic body tweeted: "All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai." It further asked citizens not to panic. Mumbai: 'Gas Leak' Causes Panic Across City, BMC Confirms RCF's Chembur Plant Leak Contained.

BMC Asks Not to Create Panic

Please don’t panic or creat panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose #BMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

BMC Informs of Complaints Regarding Gas Smell

We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. #MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Smell of Gas Leakage in Chandivali

#ghatkopar bad smell in chandivali as well of gas leak..I dont understand why fire brigade is investigating and not mahanagar gas..weird — The Indian Consumer (@TheIndianConsu1) June 6, 2020

Smell of Gas Leakage in Chembur and Powai

There is gas leak somewhere. Smell is bad. Ppl in powai, chembur, gandhinagar can experience. @mahanagargas @MumbaiPolice @mybmc — shubhi (@subhadr59678119) June 6, 2020

In September last year, panic had gripped residents of Mumbai after a gas leak was reported from the eastern suburbs of the city. BMC had confirmed that there was a leak in Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser’s Chembur (RFC) plant in Chembur, adding that the gas leak had been contained. In March this year, a labourer had died after being affected by a gas leak while cleaning a tank at Malegaon Sugar Factory in Pune.