Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,104, Doubling Rate of COVID-19 in National Capital is 11 Days

Satyendra Jain (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 6: The total number of coronavirus cases inched closer to the 50,000 mark on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the national capital stands at 5,104. Out of which, 1468 patients have recovered, while 17 are on the ventilator. Health Minister Satyendra Jain informed that the doubling rate of coronavirus in Delhi is 11 days now.

He further said that f social distancing norms and other guidelines are not followed by shopkeepers then action will be taken against them. After the phase three of the lockdown started, there were certain relaxations announced in green and orange zones across the country, including the opening of liquor and non-essential stores. Liquor Prices Shoot Up in Delhi, Govt Levies 70% Tax as 'Special Corona Fees' on MRP to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact.

Long queues were seen outside all alcohol shops and Arvind Kejriwal government decided to levy 'corona cess' by imposing 70 percent tax on liquor. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his video-address, had condemned the unprecedented turnouts outside the shops and liquor shops. Kejriwal had said that he would be forced to rescind the relaxations if social distancing norms continue to be flouted.

Here's what Delhi Health Minister said:

#WATCH If social distancing norms and other guidelines are not followed by shopkeepers then action will be taken against them: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/PygEunyMgl — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

The Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 49,391 on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 33,514 are active cases while 14,182 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll, on the other hand, climbed to 1694, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,104:

The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 5104, of which 206 cases were reported yesterday. Total 1468 patients have recovered, while 17 are on ventilator. The doubling rate of #COVID19 in Delhi is 11 days now: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/AhDBFl4x8o — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit among all the states in India. The total number of cases in the state recorded is 15,525 cases and 617 people have died in the state so far. The other badly hit states are Gujarat, Tamil Nadu with 6,245 and 4,058 cases, respectively.