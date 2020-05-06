India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 6: India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to 50,000 mark as cases of the deadly virus continued to witness a spike across the country. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 49,391 on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its May 6 health bulletin. Of the total cases, 33,514 are active cases while 14,182 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1694 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Here is What's Allowed, What's Prohibited in Green, Red, Orange Zones.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with COVID-19 cases crossing the 15,000 mark. The state recorded 34 deaths - the third highest toll after 36 on May 2. The positive cases continued to rise and stood at 15,525 while the death toll shot up to 617 with 34 fatalities till Tuesday night. The spike in cases forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to shut down all liquor shops in Mumbai, a day after they were thrown open to public. India’s COVID-19 Mortality Rate Lowest in World, Over 10,000 Coronavirus Patients Discharged, Says Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Here's the tweet:

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 49,391 including 33,514 active cases, 1694 deaths, 14,182 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/LsL0gDYZ2D — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

In Mumbai, number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up by 635 to 9,945 and the death toll rose to 387. Dharavi in Mumbai recorded 33 new cases alone, taking the total in Asia's biggest slum to 665 cases and 20 deaths. In Delhi, the COVID-19 cases crossed the 5,000 mark on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, 20 Central Public Health Teams from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were deployed to 20 districts with maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country. All the zones in which health teams are deployed fall in the red zone. These districts include Mumbai, Pune, Thane (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara (Gujarat), Indore, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Hyderabad (Telangana) among others.