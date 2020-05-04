Liquor Prices Shoot Up in Delhi, Govt Levies 70% Tax as 'Special Corona Fees' on MRP to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

Queue outside a liquor shop in Delhi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: Liquor prices shot up sharply in the national capital as the Delhi government decided to impose a super-heavy tax of 70 percent on alcohol. The order was issued late on Monday and came hours after several parts of the city witnessed unprecedented queues outside liquor shops, as they opened after a gap of almost 40 days. Delhi Govt Mulls 'Corona Cess' on Liquor Sale.

The liquor shops across the nation, including Delhi, opened up on Monday as per the relaxations permitted in third phase of lockdown by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The stores selling wine and other alcohol stores were closed since March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide shutdown on a short notice.

"Delhi government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees'- 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor. It will be applicable from tomorrow," said a statement issued by the regime headed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier in the day, a liquor shop in East Delhi was closed down after a huge crowd gathered outside the store and violated the social distancing norms. In other parts of the capital as well, the queue outside liquor shops stretched to around 200 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his video-address in the evening, condemned the unprecedented turnouts outside the shops and liquor stores today. Kejriwal claimed that he would be forced to rescind the relaxations if social distancing norms continue to be flouted.

"It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi. If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there," he said.