Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 45 After 65-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, April 1: The death toll due to coronavirus in India climbed to 45 on Wednesday after a 65-year-old man died in Madhya Pradesh. According to a tweet by ANI, the patient, who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore. Earlier in the day, two deaths were reported from Maharashtra where a 50-year-old man died at a government hospital in Palghar, the first for this tribal district, and a 75-year-old passed away in a Mumbai hospital.

Reports inform that Indore has become a coronavirus hotspot of Madhya Pradesh in just a week. On Tuesday, with 17 people testing positive, Indore's COVID-19 tally jumped from 27 to 44 since March 24, which is 66 percent of MP's total cases. With the rising number of cases in the city, Indore now ranks eighth in the country in terms of positive cases. As of Tuesday, the state's tally stands at 65 and the spread confined to six cities -- Indore (44), Jabalpur (8), Bhopal (4), Ujjain (5) and Gwalior and Shivpuri (two each). Coronavirus Droplets Could Travel Up to 27 Feet: MIT Scientist.

Madhya Pradesh: A 65-year-old man who tested positive for #COVID19 passed away in Indore today. — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Sapna Lowanshi, Assistant Director (Health) informed that Madhya Pradesh had recorded the highest jump in cases on Tuesday and five deaths were reported till March 31. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh soared to 65, with 18 more tested positive in the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state government in Madhya Pradesh claimed to have identified 82 out of 107 persons who attended a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital has been evacuated by authorities and evacuees were sent to quarantine as 24 cases of coronovirus positive have been detected till Tuesday late night.

According to the details on the website of the Health Ministry, there as 1238 active cases in India of which 123 have been cured or discharged. Globally, the death toll from COVID-19 has passed 40,000, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).