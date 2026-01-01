Khargone, January 1: Panic and concern have gripped parts of Khargone after more than 200 birds were found dead within a span of 48 hours in the Barwaha forest division near Navghat Khedi. Preliminary veterinary findings point towards food poisoning, raising fears of deliberate poisoning of birds in the area. While parrots accounted for a majority of the deaths, carcasses of pigeons, diamond doves and sparrows were also recovered, widening the scope of the investigation.

Massive Bird Deaths Reported Near Navghat Khedi

The incident first surfaced on Monday when locals spotted around 25 dead parrots beneath an aqueduct bridge in Navghat Khedi, located along the banks of the Narmada River. As forest officials began inspections, the situation escalated rapidly. By Monday evening, the number of dead birds climbed to nearly 80, and by Tuesday, officials confirmed that over 200 birds had perished across nearby locations. Jhansi: Over 100 Parrots Die As Violent Storm Batters UP, Shocking Video Shows Lifeless Bodies Scattered on Ground.

While parrots accounted for a majority of the deaths, carcasses of pigeons, diamond doves and sparrows were also recovered, widening the scope of the investigation.

Over 200 Birds Found Dead in Khargone

Postmortem Findings Point to Food Poisoning

According to veterinary experts, initial postmortem examinations have ruled out infectious diseases such as bird flu and natural causes like extreme weather. Dr. Manisha Chauhan, who conducted the examinations, said rice grains and small stones were found inside the digestive tracts of several parrots. Bird Flu Scare in Rajasthan After Death of 33 Cranes, Authorities Issue Strict Protocols, Burying Carcasses of Infected Birds.

“The intestines and liver were severely congested and had turned completely red, which strongly suggests poisoning,” she said. Senior veterinarian Dr. Suresh Baghel supported the preliminary conclusion of food poisoning. Further postmortems on other bird species are scheduled to confirm whether the same toxin was involved.

Suspicion of Deliberate Poisoning

Forest officials have not ruled out foul play. Wildlife Warden Tony Sharma described the incident as possibly a “conspiracy,” noting that parrots are often considered pests by farmers due to crop and fruit orchard damage. Forest Ranger Nishant Doshi said authorities are awaiting the final postmortem report before initiating legal action.

Legal Action Likely Under Wildlife Protection Act

Navghat Khedi is a known habitat for several avian species, and the mass die-off has alarmed environmentalists and residents alike. If poisoning is confirmed, those responsible could face strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity involving feeding or trapping of birds as investigations continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).