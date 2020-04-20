Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Only One District Remain Under Red Zone, Entire State Will be Green Zone Soon, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo Credits: IANS)

Raipur, April 20: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the state has only one district which has been identified as a red zone. In a tweet, Bhupesh Baghel also said the district under red zone has not reported any case of coronavirus in the past 72 hours. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the entire state will be free from coronavirus (COVID-19) soon. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

"Happy to share that there is only one Red zone district in Chhattisgarh. For the last 72 hours, no COVID-19 positive patient has been found even in that Red Zone district. I am hoping that whole of Chhattisgarh will be Green zone soon (sic)," Baghel tweeted. All 28 districts in Chhattisgarh will receive Rs 25 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund. The money will be used to purchase items needed in the fight against coronavirus," Baghel said. Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,656 in India With 1,540 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours.

Bhupesh Baghel's Tweet:

#CoronaVirusUpdates Happy to share that there is only one Red zone district in Chhattisgarh. For the last 72 hours, no COVID-19 positive patient has been found even in that Red Zone district. I am hoping that whole of Chhattisgarh will be Green zone soon. — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 20, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chattisgarh has reported 36 coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 25 patients have recovered. The state reported zero death due to COVID-19. Manipur and Goa have also become coronavirus-free states.