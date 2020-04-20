Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,656 in India With 1,540 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 559

Coronavirus Cases In India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, in the latest update, said that the novel Coronavirus cases in India have surged to 17,656 so far. Out of 17,656 cases, 14,255 are active, while 2841 patients have been successfully treated. One patient has also migrated. The death toll has climbed to 559 due to the infection. India has reported 1,540 cases in the last 24 hours. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

There is an improvement in the recovery rate of COVID-19. The rate stood at 14,75 percent this morning, 14.19 percent on Sunday and improvement of 13.85 percent on Saturday. Over 2800 people have fought off the illness so far in the country.

State-Wise Coronavirus Numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 17 1 5 Bihar 96 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2003 290 45 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 1851 106 67 11 Haryana 233 87 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 350 56 5 14 Jharkhand 42 0 2 15 Karnataka 395 111 16 16 Kerala 402 270 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1485 127 74 19 Maharashtra 4203 507 223 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 68 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 219 31 16 27 Rajasthan 1478 183 14 28 Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 29 Telengana 873 190 21 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 44 11 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1176 129 17 32 West Bengal 339 66 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 17656* 2842 559

According to the health ministry, the doubling rate of COVID-19 has slowed down to 7.5 days in India due to lockdown. Before lockdown i.e March 25, 2020, the doubling rate was 3.4 days. “India's doubling rate before the lockdown was 3.4 days, it has now improved to 7.5 days. As per data on April 19, in 18 states, the rate is better than the national average," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

Agarwal also informed that few districts in the country have not reported a single case in past 28 days. These districts are Kodagu in Karnataka, Mahe in Puducherry and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. There are also 59 districts where no cases have been reported in the last 14 days.