Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,656 in India With 1,540 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 559

New Delhi, April 20: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, in the latest update, said that the novel Coronavirus cases in India have surged to 17,656 so far. Out of 17,656 cases, 14,255 are active, while 2841 patients have been successfully treated. One patient has also migrated. The death toll has climbed to 559 due to the infection. India has reported 1,540 cases in the last 24 hours. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.
There is an improvement in the recovery rate of COVID-19. The rate stood at 14,75 percent this morning, 14.19 percent on Sunday and improvement of 13.85 percent on Saturday. Over 2800 people have fought off the illness so far in the country.
State-Wise Coronavirus Numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|722
|92
|20
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|17
|1
|5
|Bihar
|96
|42
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|26
|13
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|25
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2003
|290
|45
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1851
|106
|67
|11
|Haryana
|233
|87
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|350
|56
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|42
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|395
|111
|16
|16
|Kerala
|402
|270
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1485
|127
|74
|19
|Maharashtra
|4203
|507
|223
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|68
|24
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|219
|31
|16
|27
|Rajasthan
|1478
|183
|14
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1477
|411
|15
|29
|Telengana
|873
|190
|21
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|44
|11
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|1176
|129
|17
|32
|West Bengal
|339
|66
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|17656*
|2842
|559
According to the health ministry, the doubling rate of COVID-19 has slowed down to 7.5 days in India due to lockdown. Before lockdown i.e March 25, 2020, the doubling rate was 3.4 days. “India's doubling rate before the lockdown was 3.4 days, it has now improved to 7.5 days. As per data on April 19, in 18 states, the rate is better than the national average," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.
Agarwal also informed that few districts in the country have not reported a single case in past 28 days. These districts are Kodagu in Karnataka, Mahe in Puducherry and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. There are also 59 districts where no cases have been reported in the last 14 days.