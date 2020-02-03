Coronavirus in India: Third Positive Case of Deadly nCoV Detected in Kerala

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kasargod, February 3: The third positive case of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was detected in Kasargod district Kerala on Monday. The patient has been kept in isolation at the Kanjangad District Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable now, and doctors are monitoring his health regularly. All the three patients returned form China's Wuhan city, last month. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Air India’s 2nd Flight Lands at Delhi Airport With 323 Indians From Virus-Hit Wuhan.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said, “The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable. The patient had returned from Wuhan, China.” Till now, no one has lost life in India due to deadly nCov. The first positive case of coronavirus in Kerala was detected in January. On Sunday, the second case of the infectious disease was reported in Alappuzha.

ANI's Tweet:

The Kerala Health Minister said that the state Government is fully prepared to handle the situation. She told IANS, “At present there are no medicines for this, like it was when the state came under Nipah and dengue attack. When we heard about the outbreak in Wuhan, we knew we had to take precautions as we had a good number of our students studying in China.” Coronavirus in India: Second Positive Case of Deadly nCoV Found in Kerala, Patient Has Travel History From China.

India on Sunday evacuated the second batch of its 323 citizens stranded in the epicentre of coronavirus Wuhan city. Over 600 Indians have been evacuated from China so far. The first Air India flight with 324 stranded in Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday urging people to refrain from visiting China. The ministry informed that e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals was not valid temporarily. The death toll due to the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has reached over 300. On Sunday, 45 new deaths were reported due to the deadly virus.