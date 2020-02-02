Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Air India’s 2nd Flight Lands at Delhi Airport With 323 Indians From Virus-Hit Wuhan

Air India. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, February 2: Air India evacuated 323 more Indians from Wuhan in China in its second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

Earlier, a special Air India plane carrying 324 Indians landed in the national capital on Saturday. Wuhan is the epicenter of outbreak of novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people in China. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Death Toll Rises to 304, Second Air India Special Flight Carrying 323 Indian Passengers Departs From Wuhan City.

An Air India spokesperson said at 9.45 am, "323 passengers were there in the second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport just now."