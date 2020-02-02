Coronavirus in India: Second Positive Case of Deadly nCoV Found in Kerala, Patient Has Travel History From China

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kerala, February 2: A second positive case of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been found in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Reports inform that the patient has a travel history from China. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital after being tested positive of the deadly virus. According to a tweet by ANI, the condition of the patient is believed to be stable and doctors are closely monitoring the health conditions.

Earlier this month, a Kerala girl was the first patient to test positive for coronavirus case in India. Reports inform that her condition was stable. Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja had confirmed India's first-ever positive case of coronavirus in Thrissur. The Minister said that a girl student who returned from China's Wuhan has tested positive. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Girl, Who Tested Positive for SARS-Like Virus, Stable; Govt Keeps 1,471 Suspects Under Observation.

Here's the tweet:

Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been found, in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital; is stable and is being closely monitored. pic.twitter.com/kThna0HiCP — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

The Wuhan city in China witnessed an outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, with cases being reported in January 2020. Since then the death toll in China from the new coronavirus has risen to 304. The Chinese health authorities stated that Coronavirus cases had surged past 14,000 in China.