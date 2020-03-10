Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Three More Test Positive in Pune, COVID-19 Count Rises to Five

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pune, March 10: Three more people from Pune tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, said the Maharashtra government. It takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pune district as well as in Maharashtra to five.

One of them is related to the two confirmed coronavirus patients and had returned from Dubai with them, while the other is the driver of the cab in which the family had travelled from the Mumbai airport to Pune. The third is a child of the first two patients. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Varanasi Temple Priest Puts Face Masks on Deities.

The condition of all of them was stable and they were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of civic-run Naidu Hospital, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.