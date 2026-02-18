Thiruvananthapuram, February 18: Gold prices in Dubai witnessed mild fluctuations on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as global bullion trends remained mixed. The yellow metal continued to trade near recent levels amid movements in the US dollar, US Treasury yields and evolving interest rate expectations. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 18, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand in the UAE remained steady, offering support to prices even as international markets signaled cautious sentiment. Buyers are closely tracking daily changes as gold trades in a volatile range. Gold Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below are the updated Dubai gold prices for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 18, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 587.25 159.90 14,494 24K 10 Grams 5,872.50 1,599.00 1,44,940 24K 1 Tola 6,855.07 1,867.02 1,69,060 22K 1 Gram 543.75 148.06 13,420 22K 10 Grams 5,437.50 1,480.60 1,34,200 22K 1 Tola 6,346.41 1,728.26 1,56,140 21K 1 Gram 521.25 141.93 12,865 21K 10 Grams 5,212.50 1,419.30 1,28,650 21K 1 Tola 6,085.16 1,657.10 1,50,220 18K 1 Gram 447.00 121.72 11,032 18K 10 Grams 4,470.00 1,217.20 1,10,320 18K 1 Tola 5,216.16 1,419.30 1,28,870

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 587.25 per gram on February 18, while 22K gold was priced at AED 543.75 per gram. Prices across purities continue to reflect international bullion movements, with traders closely monitoring global economic data and central bank commentary for further direction. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 16.

Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and currency volatility, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain sensitive to international developments. Buyers are advised to track live rates before making significant purchases.

