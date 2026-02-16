The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially announced a mandatory reduction in working hours for all private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. Starting from the first day of Ramadan 2026, expected to start on Thursday, February 19, daily working schedules across the country will be shortened by two hours.

Under the federal directive, the standard eight-hour workday will be reduced to six hours. This policy applies to all employees in the private sector, regardless of their religion or whether they are observing the fast.

The move is designed to ensure a balance between professional obligations and the spiritual requirements of the month, allowing residents more time for prayer, family gatherings, and rest. Authorities have emphasised that salaries must remain unaffected by this reduction in hours. Ramadan 2026 Date in UAE: When Will Ramzan Start?

Ramadan Timing for Private Sector 2026

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a reduction of two hours per day from the regular working hours for private sector employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Private sector companies may also apply flexible or remote working arrangements within… pic.twitter.com/Ft9Tob0LfY — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) February 12, 2026

Ramadan 2026: Flexible and Remote Work Options

In a move to modernize the traditional Ramadan schedule, MoHRE has encouraged companies to implement flexible or remote working arrangements where possible.

Hybrid Models: Businesses may allow staff to work from home, provided the total daily hours do not exceed the reduced limit.

Operational Discretion: While the two-hour reduction is a legal requirement, companies retain the right to structure shifts according to their specific business needs and operational nature.

Overtime and Exemptions

While the majority of the workforce will benefit from shorter days, the Ministry clarified the rules for those required to work additional hours. Any time worked beyond the reduced Ramadan schedule is legally classified as overtime.

Compensation: Employees working overtime are entitled to their regular hourly wage plus a supplement of at least 25%. If the overtime is performed between 10:00 PM and 4:00 AM, the supplement increases to 50%.

Exemptions: Certain industries that require 24/7 operations, such as healthcare, emergency services, and security, may follow alternative shift patterns to ensure public safety and business continuity.

While all private sector companies in the UAE are legally required to reduce working hours by two hours daily for Ramadan 2026, many major organizations have announced specific shifts and flexible models to accommodate the holy month. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Here is the latest information on how key UAE-based companies and sectors are adjusting their timings:

Corporate and Multi-National Sector

Emirates Group: Often operates on a staggered shift model. While operational staff (airport/cabin crew) follow 24/7 rosters with adjusted breaks, corporate office staff typically work 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

Etisalat (e&): Generally follows a 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM or 3:00 PM schedule for its main offices. They are also among the leaders in offering "Remote Fridays" for eligible roles.

DP World: Logistics and port operations remain 24/7, but administrative teams usually shift to a 6-hour workday (e.g., 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM).

Banking Sector

Banks in the UAE adjust both their corporate office hours and their public-facing branch timings.

ADCB, Emirates NBD, & FAB:

Corporate Offices: Generally 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

Branches: Most street-side branches open from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Mall Branches: Often have split shifts, opening in the morning (e.g., 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM) and reopening after Iftar (e.g., 9:00 PM - 11:30 PM).

Retail and Real Estate Giants

Companies like Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) and Emaar manage massive malls and leisure destinations.

Corporate Staff: Move to a 6-hour daily limit.

Mall Operations: Malls like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates actually extend their operating hours for the public, often staying open until 1:00 AM or 2:00 AM. However, staff working these hours do so in shifts that comply with the mandatory 2-hour reduction.

Embassies and Consulates

Diplomatic missions in the UAE often align with local government hours to better serve residents.

Philippine Embassy (Abu Dhabi) and Consulate (Dubai): For 2026, they have officially announced hours of 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM (Monday–Thursday) and 7:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fridays.

Summary of Sector-Wise Shifts

Sector Typical Ramadan Hours Note Federal Govt 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM Fri: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Private Offices 8:00/9:00 AM - 2:00/3:00 PM Must reduce by 2 hours daily Retail Malls 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM Shifts rotate to meet legal limits Ajman Govt Mon-Thu (Office), Fri (100% Remote) New for 2026 "Year of Family"

In Ajman, the government has announced that 100% of employees will work remotely on Fridays throughout Ramadan 2026. This is a significant trend that many private tech and media firms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to follow.

The UAE government maintains strict oversight to ensure all private firms adhere to the Labor Law. Employees who believe their rights are being overlooked have the option to file a formal complaint via the MoHRE smart app or official website.

Ramadan is a significant period in the Islamic calendar, marked by fasting from dawn to sunset. In 2026, the UAE moon-sighting committee is set to meet on the evening of February 17 to provide final confirmation of the Ramadan start date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).