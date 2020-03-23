Coronavirus Outbreak: 68-Year Old Philippines Man, Who Recovered From COVID-19, Dies in Mumbai

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 23: A 68-year old Filipino national succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the state total to three dead and 89 infected, officials said here on Monday.

The foreigner had initially tested positive and was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital. Later he recovered and tested negative after which he was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed late on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People Who Are 'Not Taking Lockdown Seriously' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Please Save Yourself, Save Your Family'.

The patient suffered from diabetes mellitus and asthma, and subsequently developed acute kidney failure and severe breathing problems to which he succumbed.